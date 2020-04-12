DoubleTree by Hilton releases famous cookie recipe

Global  

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:36s - Published
DoubleTree has released their official famous chocolate chip cookie recipe for everyone to bake at home.

COOKIES FOR YOURSELF AT HOME.SINCE THEIR HOTELS ARE CLOSED,THE HILTON CHAINWANTED TO OFFER AMERICANSSHELTERING IN PLACE A LITTLECOMFORT.DOUBLE-TREE COOKIES HAVE QUITETHE LONG HISTORY ANDPASSIONATE FAN FOLLOWING.MORE THAN 30 MILLION ARECONSUMED EVERY YEARSO THIS EASTER WEEKEND, IN THESPIRIT OF HOSPITALITY,HILTON HAS RELEASED THE OFFICIALVERSION.YOU CAN FIND THE RECIPE ONDOUBLE-TREE'S WEBSITE ORTHEIR SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS.




