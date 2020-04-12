Global  

Melinda Gates Thinks Coronavirus Vaccine Possible To Achieve In 18 Months

Melinda Gates Thinks Coronavirus Vaccine Possible To Achieve In 18 Months

Melinda Gates Thinks Coronavirus Vaccine Possible To Achieve In 18 Months

Billionaire philanthropist Melinda Gates thinks they will have a widely available coronavirus vaccine in 18 months.

According to Business Insider, she said healthcare workers should get the vaccine first.

Gates criticized the way the U.S. government handled the distribution of masks and PPE.

She said: “You need a national strategy that will equitably distribute this vaccine and we first look at the vulnerable populations." Gates oversees the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which supports several vaccine research projects.

