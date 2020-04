Easter Sunday morning COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:11s - Published now Easter Sunday morning COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Easter Sunday morning COVID-19 update THUNDERSTORM WATCHES.AND WE WILL BE HERE TO TRACKTHIS FOR YOU.KELEIGH: THANK YOU.JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF DARRYLFORTE REPORTS A NON-INMATE ATTHE DETENTION CENTER HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.HE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT ISWORKING WITH HEALTH OFFICIAL TOIDENTIFY WHO HAD CLOSE CONTACTWITH THAT PERSON.DEPARTMENT IS REPORTING THATANOTHER RESIDENT OF MEADOW VIEWHEALTH & REHABILITATION INHARRISONVILLE HAS DIED FROCOVID-19, AND ONE MORE EMPLOYEEHAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THEVIRUS.THAT’S TWO DEATHS NOW AT THECENTER.SIX OTHER RESIDENTS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE.THEY ARE STILL INSELF-ISOLATION.THERE ARE OVER 4,000 CASES OFCORONAVIRUS IN MISSOURI.THE RED LINE ON THIS CHART SHOWSHOW THE MISSOURI NUMBERS HAVEGROWN OVER THE PAST 3 WEEKS.KANSAS CASES ARE REPRESENTED BYTHE GOLD LINE.AS YOU CAN SEE, THE STATE HASREACHED 1,000 268 CASESSATURDAY.THAT’S AS OF SATURDAY.WE ARE HOPING FOR THE NUMBER OFNEW CASES TO LEVEL OFF.THERE WERE 225 NEWLY REPORTEDCASES OF COVID-19 IN MISSOURISATURDAYYOU CAN SEE HOW THE DAILY CASESHAVE STEADILY DROPPED OVER THEPAST WEEK.KANSAS REPORTED 102 NEW CASE





