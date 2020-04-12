Reporter Update: Churches Needing To Go Virtual For Easter Sunday Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:07s - Published now Reporter Update: Churches Needing To Go Virtual For Easter Sunday Chris Hoffman gives the latest updates on how churches are finding unconventional ways to connect with their congregations for Easter Sunday during the Coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this