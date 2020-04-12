Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reporter Update: Churches Needing To Go Virtual For Easter Sunday

Reporter Update: Churches Needing To Go Virtual For Easter Sunday

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Reporter Update: Churches Needing To Go Virtual For Easter Sunday

Reporter Update: Churches Needing To Go Virtual For Easter Sunday

Chris Hoffman gives the latest updates on how churches are finding unconventional ways to connect with their congregations for Easter Sunday during the Coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.