William: Britain at its best in times of crisis

Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis, the Duke of Cambridge has said, as he checked in on how small charities are coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

William praised the community spirit that “comes rushing back” in times of adversity as he spoke to some of the first beneficiaries of National Emergencies Trust (NET) funding.

The future king has been appointed as the trust’s first patron, and video-called members of grassroots charities to discuss the challenges they are facing and how the emergency funding is helping them to support their communities.