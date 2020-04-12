Pope Francis Talks About Universal Basic Income

Pope Francis wrote an Easter letter to leaders of prominent social movements.

He said they should consider a universal basic wage to help the economic disruption from COVID-19.

The pope said: "It would ensure and concretely achieve the ideal, at once so human and so Christian, of no worker without rights." In his letter Pope Francis said some of the lowest-wage workers don’t benefit from existing labor protections.

Spain is one of the many countries looking toward permanently establishing a universal basic income program.