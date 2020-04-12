Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northeast Wisconsin.

We will see snowfall to the northwest of the Fox Valley with snowfall totals over a foot in areas of North Central Wisconsin by Monday morning.

The snowfall totals drastically drop as you get closer to the I-41 corridor.

Due to the strong winds, a lakeshore flood advisory has been issued for some lakeshore counties, winds will turn to the northwest on Monday with gusts upwards of 35-45 mph.

Tonight, the rain and snow mix will continue throughout the area.

The low pressure will begin to depart, pulling in colder air across the rest of Northeast Wisconsin.

Any leftover rainfall will turn over to snow.

A light dusting of snow is possible for the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas by daybreak Monday.

Any snow showers should be out of here by 9am.

Monday will have breezy northwest winds with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

There is a wind advisory has been issued for a large area of the NBC26 viewing area due to the expected wind gusts during the day upwards of 45 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite cooler than average with highs in the mid and upper 30s.

There will be a chance of light snow or a wintry mix during these two days as weak disturbances move through.

We will see temperatures improve back into the 50s by next weekend.