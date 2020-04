U.S. has most COVID-19 deaths Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:23s - Published now U.S. has most COVID-19 deaths amid the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend U.S. has most COVID-19 deaths MEANWHILE OFFICIALS IN NEW YORKARE OPTIMISTIC THE STATE MAY BEAT OR NEAR THE APEX OTHERSTATES TAKING STEPS TO KEEPTHEIR CITIZENS SAFE AS MILLIONSARE SUFFERING FINANCIALLY.HERE'S ABC'S KARINA MITCHELLWITH THE LATEST.THE UNITED STATES REACHING AGRIM MILESTONE THIS WEEKEND -MORE THAN 20,000 AMERICANS HAVEDIED FROM COVID 19 AND IN NEWYORK STATE- THE HARDEST HITAREA IN THE U-S--THE VIRUS HASKILLED MORE THAN 8,600RESIDENTS.BUT OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARESIGNS THE STATE MAY HAVEREACHED ITS APEX.[END GFX] CUOMO SOT: THAT ISNOT AN ALL-TIME HIGH, AND YOUCAN SEE THAT THE NUMBER ISSOMEWHAT STABILIZING, BUT IT ISSTABILIZING AT A HORRIFIC RATE.MAIMONIDES HOSPITAL IN BROOKLYNHAS BEEN GIVING ABC NEWS ALOOK AT WHAT IT'S LIKE INSIDETHE ICU SOT-DR LAWRENCEHAINES "I'VE NEVER SEENANYTHING LIKE THIS.THIS TO ME IS LIKE A MASSCASUALTY EVENT.IT'S LIKE WAR" THE PANDEMICALSO TAKING A DEVASTATING TOLLON THE ECONOMY - NEARLY 17MILLIONFILING FOR UNEMPLOYMENT OVERTHE PAST THREE WEEKS.HOWEVER, ABC NEWS HAS LEARNEDTHE FIRST STIMULUS CHECKSSTARTED GOING OUT THIS WEEKEND.AND IN CITIES ACROSS THECOUNTRY - LONG LINES AT FOODBANKS NATIONWIDE - STATESTAKING STEPS TO KEEP PEOPLESAFE IN MICHIGAN, GOV GRETCHENWHITMER EXTENDING HER STAY ATHOME ORDERS- BANNING TRAVELBETWEEN TWO RESIDENCES- THEONLY EXCEPTIONS-TAKING CARE OFSICK LOVED ONES, VISITINGNURSING HOMES OR FOR FUNERALS.AND IN TEXAS GOV GREG ABOTTALSO INCREASING TRAVELRESTRICTIONS TO HIS STATE(GFX) A 14 DAY QUARANTINE ISNOW REQUIRED FOR ALL AIRTRAVELERS ARRIVING FROM MIAMI,ATLANTA, DETROIT, CHICAGO, ALLCALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON STATEAIRPORTS.AS EASTER APPROACHES - THEREARE FEARS OF NEW OUTBREAKS ASSOME STILL PLAN TO GATHER TOCELEBRATE INCLUDING THEPASTOR OF THIS CHURCH INBRIGHTON, MICHIGAN AND PASTORJESSE HORTON IN JACKSON,MISSISSIPPI PASTOR HORTON: "WEWILL MORE THAN LIKELY HAVEMORE THAN 10 (PARISHIONERS).WE WILL BE SITTING SPACE ASTHEY WISH," BUT KENTUCKYGOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR SAYSANYONE GATHERING THIS WEEKEND,INCLUDING THOSE AT IN-PERSONCHURCH SERVICES, WILL BEREQUIRED TO QUARANTINE FOR 14DAYS KARINA MITCHELL, ABCNEWS NEW YORKTHE LAS VEGAS CONVENTIONCENTER...IS BEING CONSIDERED AS





