Insecure S04E02 Lowkey Distant

Insecure 4x02 "Lowkey Distant" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - When Issa (Issa Rae) and Condola (Christina Elmore) decide to confront the elephant in the room head-on, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) gets uncomfortable.

In search of a real connection, Molly (Yvonne Orji) struggles to get Andrew (Alexander Hodge) to open up during a carefully architected date night.

Written by Amy Aniobi; directed by Thembi Banks.