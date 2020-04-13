Police raid 'catwalk show' flouting Thailand's COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

Global  

This is the dramatic moment police raided a catwalk show with a transgender model and 32 spectators.

Officers arrived after neighbours heard the noise and complained that those inside were breaking a COVID-19 curfew imposed in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, on Saturday night (April 11).

Inside they found a man wearing a blue dress and curly black wig walking along a makeshift catwalk in front of a printed backboard.

There were 27 Thai residents, four Chinese tourists and one Pakistani tourist crammed into the room watching the show, which was also being broadcast live on Facebook.

Police checked their body temperatures and arrested them all on suspicion of breaking an emergency decree which bans gatherings and imposes a 10 p.m.

Curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong said the suspects were remanded in custody for the further investigations.

He said: "Initially they will be charged for violating the curfew and gathering for unnecessary activity, in contravention of the government's emergency decree.

"We will question and test them to see if there is was drug abuse or any other illegal activity before we decide on further charges." Since recording began, Thailand has declared 2,579 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths.

The country has enforced strict measures to combat the pandemic including the banning of passenger flights, curfews, travel bans and alcohol prohibition.

