Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could enforce different measures to the rest of the UK if science dictates it

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will only enforce different measures for Scotland from the rest of the UK if the science says so.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking as a total of 6,067 people have now tested positive for the virus in the country, up 155 from 5,912 the day before, with nine more deaths.

