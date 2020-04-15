Global  

Nicola Sturgeon takes new steps to combat coronavirus in care homes

New measures will be taken to protect patients in care as it was revealed a quarter of deaths involving Covid-19 in Scotland have been in care homes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there will now be a shift to testing all residents showing symptoms of the disease.

