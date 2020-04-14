Care home director says the sector was left unprepared to fight virus Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published now Care home director says the sector was left unprepared to fight virus Interview with Nicola Richards, director of Palms Row care homes who has said her homes were left unprepared and had to wait over two-and-a-half weeks for adequate PPE from local authorities. Ms Richards suspects the real death toll is much higher that the officially reported figures. 0

