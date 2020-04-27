Global  

Care home left waiting 10 days for coronavirus tests

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
A care home operator which had two residents die with coronavirus has been waiting 10 days for testing kits to arrive, its healthcare director said.

Vida Healthcare provides specialist support for up to 194 residents living with dementia across its two care homes in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Healthcare director Bernadette Mossman has spoken of the difficulties faced in securing Covid-19 tests for residents and staff showing symptoms of the disease.

She said one employee had been forced to go to Manchester to get tested on Sunday, while others travelled to testing sites in Hull.

