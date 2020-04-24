Global  

After several stay-at-home orders in the Kansas City metro were amended, officials say reopening should not be viewed as a return to normal.

Be within six feet of eachother.

The three openingguidelines will come to someareas in their stay at homewere a bit earlier thanoriginally planned forty oneaction news reporter mackenzieNelson talked about healthdirector about why thosechanges were made and heardfrom worker who's concerned forher own safety.

Cass countyamended it stayed home or tomay third but the director ofhealth says the re opening itshould not be viewed as returnto normal.

Barton are lookingat.

No real burning quite a fewtimesbut not everybody.Earlier this week Cass countyClay County in north Kansascity all announced their stayat home order would be liftedon may third.

Cass countyhealth director Andrew Worlandsaid there were many factorsthat went into their decision.City your scallops what's goingon in the region what's goingon in the state as there isdaily Kobe nineteen numbersclimb Orland says Cass countiesare not although testing isstill an issue- our- system.Does.

Our sector being treated.Are capacity for hospitals iskeeping up some residents ofCass county feel re opening itwould be reckle I couldn'tlive with myself if I made.Someone very stamp or worseLaura Rutledge is a hairstylist and salon K.

In Beltonwell she's eager to see herclients again she's also tryinto be cautious.

And I want myto cancel hea but- you knowlives are at stake hereRutledge feels the salonindustry is lacking clearinstructions about safely reopening when I thought aboutgoing back to work.

Next weekmy stomach hurt.

Because Ipdon'tI have a son with asthma PaulHurst on is working on a planto reopen Rutledge feel salonswill only spread the virus weall know we need to get back toher.

This is an S.

Away andthis is Jeff any way back outwest.

County health departmentsays there were specific gotsigns in the planned for mthird three open




