Fire destroys Holly Township home of frontline workers and their 7 children

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:59s - Published
The Lauback family's home in Holly was destroyed by fire on April 19 in the early hours.

The owners, David and Sarah, and nine others in the home made it out safely.

"I think we are all still numb," said Sarah, who is a director of nursing at a senior care facility.

"I don't think it seems real yet."

