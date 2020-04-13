Global  

Cyclists Rides Bike Inside Home Doing Household Chores During Quarantine

Cyclists Rides Bike Inside Home Doing Household Chores During Quarantine

Cyclists Rides Bike Inside Home Doing Household Chores During Quarantine

This cyclist didn't give up on cycling because of the coronavirus lockdown.

He took up to riding his bike inside his house and yard while doing his household chores.

He climbed down the stairs from the upper floor, making his way to the kitchen through the living room to get started on his breakfast.

He then biked to his garden and checked on his plants before coming back inside to eat breakfast.

