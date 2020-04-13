Chelsea say ex-boss Vialli given all-clear in pancreatic cancer battle

Chelsea announce that former player and boss Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

MORE OF VIALLI WITH MEDIA AFTER SIGNING STORY: Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from doctors following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer, the Premier League club said on Monday (April 13).

It was the former Italy and Class="kln">Juventus striker's second bout with the deadly disease, having announced in November 2018 that he had recovered from a secret year-long cancer fight.

"Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Amazing news," Chelsea said on Twitter.

Vialli, 55, made his name at Sampdoria before spending four years at Juventus where he won the Champions League in 1996.

He then joined Chelsea, scoring 48 goals in 78 appearances for the London club before becoming their manager.

