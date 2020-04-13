Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Causes Neurological Symptoms In Some Patients

Coronavirus Causes Neurological Symptoms In Some Patients

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Coronavirus Causes Neurological Symptoms In Some Patients

Coronavirus Causes Neurological Symptoms In Some Patients

Besides fever, cough and shortness of breath, a report from China shows that neurological symptoms indicate coronavirus.

According to the HuffPost, the most common neurological symptoms include headaches and nerve pain.

The report showed that more severe infections experienced frequent and intense neurological complications.

Some mild neurological symptoms included the loss of taste and smell.

While the research is helping in understanding COVID-19, more long-term tests are still needed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.