Coronavirus may attack the brain and nervous system

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN A study of COVID-19 patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from where the pandemic originated, found coronavirus could lead to serious neurological complications in perhaps as many as one third of all patients.

In the study of 214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan published in the journal JAMA Neurology on April 10, researchers reported more than 35 percent had neurological complications, including decreased levels of cognition, stroke, and muscle damage.

Separately, France's National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists, or SNDV, said in an April 6 press release that certain skin dermatological conditions may possibly be associated with Covid-19 infection.

A study of COVID-19 patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from where the pandemic originated, found coronavirus could lead to serious neurological complications in perhaps as many as one third of all patients. In the study of 214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, researchers reported more than 35 percent had neurological complications, including decreased levels of cognition, stroke, and muscle damage. Their findings, published in the journal JAMA Neurology on April 10, found 36.4 percent of those studied had neurologic symptoms. Among patients with more severe infections, 45.5 percent showed neurologic manifestations. Not all patients with these symptoms exhibited common manifestations of the disease, namely a sore throat, dry cough, and diarrhea. The news comes after previous reports that many COVID-10 patients experience anosmia, or the loss of smell; hyposmia, a reduced sense of smell; and dysgeusia, the distortion of the sense of taste. These reported symptoms may indicate other ways in which the coronavirus could affect the brain. Separately, France's National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists, or SNDV, has reported that certain skin dermatological conditions may possibly be associated with Covid-19 infection. In an April 6 press release, the organization said these symptoms include appearance of pseudo-frostbite of the extremities, transient hives, and sudden onset of persistent, sometimes painful redness.