COVID-19 impacting the housing market

- - the coronavirus has affected- almost everything in- our country... including the- housing market.

- spring is typically considered- the best time of year - to buy or sell a home, but this- year is different as the number- of- covid-19 cases continues to - increase.

- under the governors shelter in- place order, real - estate is still considered an - essential business... but - the way it is conducted has - changed.- local real estate agent, kelly- moses, tells us that- business has slowed down, but - she has been able to move - most of her business online.- - "it's hard, fortunatley i have saved money - because it's really not coming,- i'm not working, the business - isnt out there right- now, so we have been affected - tremendously on this end and we- - - - are considered self contractors- so we dont get a regular- paycheck, the only time we get - paycheck is if we close on- something.

" - - - moses tells news 25 she expects- the housing market- to "explode" when the