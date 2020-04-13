The state of Indiana is not expected to hit its peak for Coronavirus cases until later this month Video Credit: WLFI - Published 8 minutes ago The state of Indiana is not expected to hit its peak for Coronavirus cases until later this month The State Health Department says Indiana's surge in coronavirus patients is now expected in late April, in Marion County, and early May in the rest of the state. The peak had been expected to hit this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The state of Indiana is not expected to hit its peak for Coronavirus cases until later this month Not expected to hit its peak for coronavirus cases until late this month. That's according to state health commissioner kristina box. News 18's meredith hackler joins us now to tell why the projected surge date has been pushed back. Meredith? Jeff just like i am right now the majority of people are practicing social dtancing and sheltering in place in their homes. State and local officials say these measure are the reason the peak of the coronavirus will be coming to indiana later than expected. Covid-19 cases are now expected to peak in marion county in late april and for the rest of the state the peak is expected at the beginning of may. "the fact that these models are changing and specifically related to the effects of our social distancing.. And the success that indiana has had a long with a lot of the other great lake states."- kristina box along with the surge date being pushed back.. According to modeling scientists from the university of washington's institute for health metrics and evaluation the number of projected deaths in indiana has decreased as well. "their model had predicted about 95 deaths per day in the state of indiana from covid-19 . They revised their projection and lowered the projected number of deaths to 45."-dr. adler and while these changes are a good.. Health experts and state officials say it's a direct result of social distancing and the stay at home order. "the actions that we've taken to contain, to mitigate. We knew that this would work, we knew this was our most important tool and action that we could use and take and to date, we can see that progress."- holcomb "we all really need to continue our efforts with staying at home practicing our social distancing avoiding large crowds."-dr. adler. And one reason it's important to flatten the curve is so the health care system isn't overwhelmed. "my biggest concern would be the icu patients all coming in at once.. We need to make sure we have the staffing ability in a very quick moment."- dr. chris mansfield dr. kristina box did not give an exact date for when the peak surge is expected in indiana. However in the meantime both local and state officials want people to continue practicing social distancing and hand washing. They say making these sacrifices now will allow us to get back to our normal lives sooner rather than later. Live in west lafayette meredith hackler news 18. Nanshan is laying





You Might Like

Tweets about this WLFI News 18 The State Health Department says Indiana's surge in coronavirus patients is now expected in late April, in Marion C… https://t.co/sPVrOl82Af 1 minute ago WTH Newsroom State officials pushed the projected peak of COVID-19 cases in Indiana from this week to early May, crediting a low… https://t.co/qvQJcgW8RV 23 minutes ago heraldbulletin State officials pushed the projected peak of COVID-19 cases in Indiana from this week to early May, crediting a low… https://t.co/SsgOSWcbTM 39 minutes ago 10sFan59 @brithume As of last Friday, Indiana, my state, tested 35,040 people and had 6907 positives. Even if we tested ever… https://t.co/bDGf2ptuWB 3 hours ago Shakkira Harris RT @HelloImDarian: Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box says to not read too much into the lower numbers reported today. It was a hol… 4 hours ago Graham Hunter RT @KaraKenney6: Surge in COVID-19 cases now expected end of April for Marion County and into early to mid May for the state of Indiana, pe… 4 hours ago Kara Kenney Surge in COVID-19 cases now expected end of April for Marion County and into early to mid May for the state of Indi… https://t.co/7XTXYRlfI0 4 hours ago Darian Benson Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box says to not read too much into the lower numbers reported today. It was… https://t.co/VfQRmO0KOS 4 hours ago