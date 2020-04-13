FCPS meal service

Fayette county public school was back to handing out meals to students today.

Abc 36's amber freeman is live in studio with more on the return of this much-needed service.

The district has pared-down the days it's offering meal services.

After schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic... the district continued to provide meals to students who needed it.

It was handing out meals at different sites... and using school buses to deliver meals.

After an employee involved in the bus delivery tested positive for the coronavirus... that delivery service, was suspended.

Meals are still being handed out at several sites... but now only two days a week.... monday and wednesday from 11 to 12:30.

The district says monday's package will have servings for monday and tuesday.

Wednesday's will have enough food to make it through saturday.

The meals are available to all students 18 and under... and they don't need to go to school in fayette county to get them.

"a lot of them that i was serving at the cars and stuff...a lot of them are very very thankful we're doing this and it's been helpful for the people out there who have lost their jobs and stuff like that and have kids at home.

So, it's been positive i think."

