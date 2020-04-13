Baileys giving free meals to those fighting Covid-19

One acadiana restaurant will be re-opening its doors to help the public and --at the same time-- say thank you to workers on the front lines of the covid-19 battle.news 15s cassie schirm has more on how one restaurant is doing what it can...one meal at a time.

Starting today baile's restaurant here in lafayette is giving always free lunches to first responders healthcare workers food services and those who are in public safety."i's a very small way to make a difference in the great community and the great country we live in"ima haq owner of baileys says he got the idea from watching others in the community and hearing stories from his son."'ve seen so many of our food service workers waiters kitchen workers first responders my son is a physician in baltimore they do't have time to cook or get groceries it is start so i think i's time we have to do something to help.

"the team at baileys is excited to do their part to help during this pandemic.w've had a lot of people come in order food and some people are overly happy with what w're doing.haq knows money is tight right now so he wants to help give back.

"w're open at the place to anyone who is in need.

Elderly homebound going through difficult times w're not gonna ask anything if they want to pay a minimal to put that money to contribute they can do that as well.one of his customers says this is inspiring others to pay it forward."to me i's exciting and i's inspirational if something shows it shows the human side of who we are here in acadiana and certainly lafayette"haq hopes his meal can make a difference in someone els's life."i know it w're gonna make it through this it might take a little bit longer but in the meantime we need to help each other out the best way we can and i think tha's the least i can do."cassieany donations given to the restaurant will go back towards healthcare workers fighting on the front lines.

In lafayette and cassie schirm news 15.

If you would like to pick up a meal, baile's is serving from 11 am