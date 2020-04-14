Mixed Bag For Some Midweek

Global  

Severe weather comes to an end as colder air rushes in. Less wind too.
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THISEVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY INEFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THISEVENING... ...TORNADO WATCH119 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDTTHIS EVENING....TONIGHT...Mostly clear.

Lowsin the lower 40s.

West winds15 to 20 mph with gusts up to35 mph, becoming northwestaround 10 mph with gusts up to20 mph after midnight..TUESDAY...Partly sunny.

Highsin the mid 50s.

Northwestwinds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAYNIGHT...Rain.

Lows in theupper 30s.

Northwest winds 5to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostl ycloudy with rain likely in themorning, then partly sunnywith a chance of rain in theafternoon.

Highs in the lower50s.

Northwest winds around 5mph.

Chance of rain 70percent.

.WEDNESDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe upper 30s..THURSDAY...Mostly sunny.Highs in the upper 50s..THURSDAY NIGHT...Partlycloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s..FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a40 percent chance of showers.Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAYNIGHT...Showers likely.

Lowsin the upper 30s.

Chance ofrain 60 percent..SATURDAY...Mostly sunny witha 50 percent chance ofshowers.

Highs in the upper50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partlycloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s..SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highsin the mid 60sCOMING UP ON WMA━2 NE




