Lawrence pastor holding services says it's 'what the Lord wants us to do'

Lawrence pastor holding services says it's 'what the Lord wants us to do'

Lawrence pastor holding services says it's 'what the Lord wants us to do'

At least two churches in Kansas held in-person services on Easter Sunday, despite an executive order from Gov.

Laura Kelly prohibiting religious gatherings of more than 10 people.

