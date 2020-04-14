Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley gives COVID-19 update on April 13, 2020 Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 21:29s - Published 7 minutes ago Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley gives COVID-19 update on April 13, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Caribbean disaster #Superpower they say... 'Rapacious Capitalist Nation in just a few days under #COVIDー19 People are at risk of goi… https://t.co/sAbA4NXIDK 5 hours ago Mary Louise Hill RT @WCPO: African Americans account for most positive COVID-19 tests at Cincinnati health clinics, commissioner says. https://t.co/OPh9kXH4… 6 hours ago WCPO 9 African Americans account for most positive COVID-19 tests at Cincinnati health clinics, commissioner says. https://t.co/OPh9kXH4v5 8 hours ago Alex Bender RT @TanyaORourke: Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces need to hospital beds is going down significantly due to efforts made to stay hom… 9 hours ago Pat LaFleur Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley taking a page out of Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear's book by soliciting social media videos e… https://t.co/K03U8pCcwB 9 hours ago Tanya O'Rourke Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces need to hospital beds is going down significantly due to efforts made to st… https://t.co/UthvXdWSqf 9 hours ago MOA⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @mgrant76308: “Those who continue to go out and serve our city every day in the midst of this pandemic deserve our utmost support during… 13 hours ago Bruce Sienko RT @BreitbartNews: “Those who continue to go out and serve our city every day in the midst of this pandemic deserve our utmost support duri… 14 hours ago