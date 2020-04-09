Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cincinnati mayor's COVID-19 update on April 8, 2020

Cincinnati mayor's COVID-19 update on April 8, 2020

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 20:29s - Published
Cincinnati mayor's COVID-19 update on April 8, 2020

Cincinnati mayor's COVID-19 update on April 8, 2020

Despite pleas by the governor, the city is still sending some COVID-19 tests to a private lab out of state where it takes longer than four days to get results, the health commissioner confirmed Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NWSL2Cincy

NWSL in Cincinnati RT @WCPO: Mayor John Cranley opened his COVID-19 update wearing a mask fashioned out of an FC Cincinnati scarf. His point: "I'm asking peop… 5 hours ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 Mayor John Cranley opened his COVID-19 update wearing a mask fashioned out of an FC Cincinnati scarf. His point: "I… https://t.co/Tdxs11O3Mb 10 hours ago

LucyMayCincy

Lucy May Mayor on large social gatherings: 'This is life and death' https://t.co/xslX6tn8ep 2 days ago

WLWT

WLWT LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor Cranley, health officials give update on COVID-19 https://t.co/M5neF42S8Y 2 days ago

brewnas

Chris Nascimento LIVE: Mayor Cranley's update on COVID-19 in Cincinnati https://t.co/qLGRK0YveL 2 days ago

700wlw

700WLW NOW: Cincinnati Mayor @JohnCranley providing a COVID-19 update. LISTEN: https://t.co/0vZ5za8d7Q 2 days ago

DanGriffinWLWT

Dan Griffin WLWT #StayHomeSaveLives #NOW: We are being told the Cincinnati City Council meeting is wrapping up now. Mayor John Cranley and city officia… https://t.co/HWir2YjPhN 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.