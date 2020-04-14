Health Experts say it is 'too early to tell' if last week's election led to an increase in cases

INCREASED BY 65-PERCENT SINCEFRIDAY.TODAY WE'REASKING, IS THERE ANYCONNECTIONBETWEEN NEW CASESAND LAST WEEK'SELECTION?HERE'S N-B-C 26'SRYAN CURRY."LAST WEEKSELECTION CERTAINLYDID NOT HELP"DR. BRADBURMEISTER WASWON OF THE MANYDOCTORS WHODISAGREED WITH THESTATE'S DECISION TOHOLD THE IN-PERSONELECTION.(TAKE SOT:"I was against having theinperson election I knowothers had come outagainst it aswell"LAST TUESDAY ..VOTERS CROWDED INGREEN BAY WESTHIGH SCHOOL.MANY OF THEM NOTPRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.TODAY ..

BROWNCOUNTY HEALTHEXPERTS ARE NOWREPORTING 92 CASES.(TAKE SOT:"Brown county bite notpicked out yet."COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE STILLTRACKING THE VIRUSAND COULD NOTDETERMINE IF THEELECTION PLAYED APART.DR BURMIESTER SAYSSYMPTOMS CANAPPEAR ANYWHEREBETWEEN 2 AND 14DAYS.

WITH THEAVERAGE BEING 5-7DAYS..THE ELECTION.

WASONLY 6 DAYS AGO(TAKE SOT:"Is it possible the viruscould have spread whilepeople were in line?""It is still too early to tell,we are just going to haveto wait and see."..

DR BURMIESTERSAYSIT IS SO CONTAGIOUS..IT ONLY TAKES ONEPERSON TO SPREADIT AROUND(TAKE SOT:"It takes just one personin the community tospread it around andpotentislly get all of us.WHEN HE SEESFOOTAGE OF PEOPLENOT SOCIALDISTANCING ..

ITMAKES HIM ALARMED.(TAKE SOT:"This is a communityfocused effort.

Apopulation controlledeffort and that is what weneed to focus on to get itunder control.IN GREEN BAY..

RYANCURRY ..

N-B-C 26.TAG:THE DOCTOR SAYSIF YOU DO PLAN TOLEAVE HOME ANDMIGHT BE COMINGWITHIN SIX FEET OFANOTHER PERSON..WEAR A MASK ANDWASH YOUR HANDS.DURING A STATEBRIEFING TODAY ...GOVERNOR EVERSSAYS THE DECISIONTO CONTINUE WITHLAST WEEK'S "IN-PERSON" ELECTIONWILL END UP INCOURT....WHILE LEADERS SAYIT'S TOO EARLY TOTELL IF MORE PEOPLEWERE IMPACTED BYCORONAVIRUS FORVOTING IN-PERSON....EVERS SAYS WITHMORE TIME MOVINGFORWARD...MOREEFFORT SHOULD BEMADE ONENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO VOTEABSENTEE...its clear from evidence iveseen this far is that repubsand dems in pretty equalnumber decided to vote bymail.

Shouldnt be muchdiscussion whether thisadvantages one party orthe other."LAST MONDAY...THESTATE SUPREMECOURT BLOCKEDGOVERNOR EVERSEXECUTIVE ORDER TOPOSTPONE IN-PERSON ELECTIONS.