Congress calls PM's speech hollow, asks: where is assistance for poor | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:15s - Published 1 hour ago Congress calls PM's speech hollow, asks: where is assistance for poor | Oneindia News India under lockdown till May 3rd, more severe restrictions; PM Modi urges Indians to participate in lockdown; Sonia Gandhi writes to PM: Ensure no one goes hungry; France extends lockdown till May 11 unlike other European nations who are trying to ease restrictions and more news 0

