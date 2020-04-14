Global  

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations for NHS staff open in Leeds, UK

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations for NHS staff open in Leeds, UK

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations for NHS staff open in Leeds, UK

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations for NHS staff have opened in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Footage filmed on April 14 shows the row of empty stations currently occupying a car park.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations for NHS staff open in Leeds, UK

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations for NHS staff have opened in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Footage filmed on April 14 shows the row of empty stations currently occupying a car park.




