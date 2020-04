Stimulus checks starting to arrive

APRIL 5TH, AND COMMITTED TO HELPFOR THREE WEEKS.

WILLAFORD PLANSTO STAY LONGER IF SHE IS NEEDED.YOU MAY WANT TO CHECK YOUR BANKACCOUNT THIS MORNING.MANY HAVE ALREADY STARTEDGETTING THEIR CORONAVIRUSSTIMULUS CHECKS.IF YOU HAVEN’T, THAT DOESN’TMEAN YOU AREN’T GETTING ONE --IT MAY STILL TAKE SOME TIME.JESSICA ALPERN IS LOOKING INTOWHO SHOULD EXPECT PAYMENTS SOON,AND WHO SHOULD EXPECT TO WAIT.THAT’S RIGHT... DID YOU CHECKYOUR BANK ACCOUNT YET THISMORNING?NEARLY 80-MILLION PEOPLE AREEXPECTED TO GET THEIR STIMULUSPAYMENTS THIS WEEK!THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE TREASURYDEPARTMENT.IF NOT -- MOST SHOULD THENEXPECT TO GET THEIRS IN THE NEXT*TWO WEEKS.LET’S START WITH WHO’S EXPECTEDTO GET MONEY SOON...THIS INCLUDES THOSE WHO HAVEALREADY FILED THEIR TAX RETURNAND AUTHORIZED DIRECT DEPOSIT.IF YOU DO NOT TYPICALLY FILE ATAX RETURN, YOU CAN ENTER YOURINFORMATION ON THE IRS WEBSITE.AND IF YOU’RE A TAXPAYER WHODOES NOT USE DIRECT DEPOSIT...YOU’LL BE ABLE TO ENTER YOURBANK INFORMATION LATER THISWEEK.IF YOU’RE SOMEONE WHO RECEIVESVETERAN’S DISABILITYCOMPENSATION, A PENSION, ORSURVIVOR BENEFITS FROM THEDEPARTMENT OF VETERANSAFFAIRS...OR IF YOUR INCOME LEVEL DOES NOTREQUIRE YOU TO FILE A TAXRETURN...YOU NEED TO SUBMIT INFORMATIONTO THE IRS TO RECEIVE ANECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENT.OTHERWISE, PAPER CHECKS WILLTAKE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER TORECEIVE.AS FOR SOCIAL SECURITYRECIPIENTS... EXPECT A CHECK BYTHE END OF THE MONTH.OTHERS WHO’VE ALREADY RECEIVEDFUNDS HAVE BEEN SURPRISED TOLEARN THAT THEY QUALIFIED."They must be really trying toget the money to the people.

Ididn’t think I was going toqualify for the money because Idon’t work, but I guess it wasfor couples and we have adaughter, but I was definitelynot expecting it today."PAYMENTS WILL BE UP TO $1200 FORQUALIFYING INDIVIDUALS...$2400 FOR MARRIED COUPLES, AND$500 FOR EACH QUALIFYING CHILD.BY FRIDAY... THE IRS SHOULD