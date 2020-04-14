Little girl captures hearts with rendition from Annie the musical Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published now Little girl captures hearts with rendition from Annie the musical Watch the moment an adorable little girl cheered up her mum with a super-cute rendition of 'Tomorrow' from the musical 'Annie'.Brooke Osborne-Rakhara, four, usually attend dancing, singing and theatre classes and even performs at care homes.But with all her classes cancelled, she treated her mum Alicia Osborne, 24, to a rendition of the uplifting song to remind her "the sun will come out tomorrow".Belting out the hopeful lyrics, young Brooke's cute voice was captured on camera by her supportive stay at home mother who then shared the video on Facebook.The mother daughter duo had hoped to make people smile with the optimistic tune but were blown away by the positive response to her video taken on April 4.Encouraged by the stream of compliments on her video, Brooke begged her mum to create a YouTube channel.Alicia, from Rochester, Kent, said: "I'm so proud of her! We just wanted to cheer people up and keep them smiling, plus it's helped to occupy us during lockdown."She loves performing. It brings so much joy to her and others. We performed at a local care home before Christmas and it was amazing the effect she had! "We were due to go back the second week of March but unfortunately we had to cancel due the the virus."Brooke started singing as soon as she could talk, she's always been quite forward verbally and was probably starting to sing simple songs at around 16-18 months old."She then started dance classes (ballet, tap, acro and bop) and after a while, I enrolled her in musical theatre at her dance school because she had such a passion for singing and performing."The reaction to her singing video has really helped her flourish and gain confidence. After we are free from COVID-19, I am looking to enrol her in our local theatre school."Brooke wants to be a famous singer, actress and dancer when she's older - she strays between that and a scaffolder like her dad!" 0

