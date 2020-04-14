Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US expat documents life returning to normal as Austria eases COVID-19 lockdown

US expat documents life returning to normal as Austria eases COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:41s - Published
US expat documents life returning to normal as Austria eases COVID-19 lockdown

US expat documents life returning to normal as Austria eases COVID-19 lockdown

American expat Mark Krupa is living in Bad Aussee, central Austria, and has documented life in the town on the first day of the country's COVID-19 lockdown being eased.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US expat documents life returning to normal as Austria eases COVID-19 lockdown

American expat Mark Krupa is living in Bad Aussee, central Austria, and has documented life in the town on the first day of the country's COVID-19 lockdown being eased.

Mark walks down the streets of the town, showing various types of stores reopening after the lockdown was eased on April 14.

He told Newsflare: "I currently live in Bad Aussee as an American.

For weeks, only supermarkets remained open.

Today all the shops and a kebab stand opened for the morning."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.