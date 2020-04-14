US expat documents life returning to normal as Austria eases COVID-19 lockdown

American expat Mark Krupa is living in Bad Aussee, central Austria, and has documented life in the town on the first day of the country's COVID-19 lockdown being eased.

Mark walks down the streets of the town, showing various types of stores reopening after the lockdown was eased on April 14.

He told Newsflare: "I currently live in Bad Aussee as an American.

For weeks, only supermarkets remained open.

Today all the shops and a kebab stand opened for the morning."