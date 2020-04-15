Global  

EU unveils road map to exit coronavirus restrictions

The European Union has moved to head off a potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move cautiously as they return to normal life.

The EU is split in its approach.

France this week renewed its lockdown until May 11, and Spain recently renewed its state of emergency for the second time for an additional two weeks.

However, Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark have already lifted some lockdown measures.

The European Commission rushed out its road map for members of the world’s biggest trade bloc to co-ordinate an exit from the lockdowns, which they expect should take at least a few months and involve large-scale testing.

