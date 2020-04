Dance parites offered in your living room

HEY GOOD MORNING.

BREAKOUTSTUDIOS IS A FITNESS DANCECLASS THAT IS NOW BRINGING THEWORKOUT TO EVERYONE FOR FREERIGHT TO YOUR LIVING ROOM.OWNER TODD WILSON SAYS THEONLY WAY TO GET THROUGH THISPANDEMIC IS BY SWEATING ITOUT TOGETHER.

HIS CLASSES ARESTREAMED LIVE THROUGH YOUTUBEMONDAY SATURDAY.

HE SAYS YOUCAN EXPECT EVERYTHING FROMHIPHOP AND JAZZ TO YOGA ANDDANCE CARDIO.

SOT, TODDWILSON/ BREAKOUT STUDIOS THISSHIFT HAS BEEN A LITTLE BITCRAZY BECAUSE WE ARE A VERYMUCH ENERGETIC COMMUNITY BASEBUSINESS SO TO MOVE EVERYTHINGONLINE IS VERY DIFFERENT FORUS BUT THE FACT THAT WE DOHAVE THIS TECHNOLOGY TOCONNECT AND STAY TOGETHER ISPRETTY INCREDIBLE 20 HE'SACCEPTING DONATIONS FROM THECOMMUNITY TO PAY HISINSTUCTORS AND KEEP THEFACILITY RUNNING.

