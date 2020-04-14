Brad Pitt Made His HGTV Debut With The Property Brothers

Brad Pitt joined the popular HGTV show, Property Brothers for Season 1, Episode 1 of "Celebrity IOU".

The actor was featured in the episode surprising his longtime friend and makeup artist.

According to CNN, Pitt assisted in the renovation of his friend's detached garage into a guest suite.

Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott helped Pitt makeover the garage, owned by Jean Black.

Other stars who will be featured giving the gift of a home makeover this season include Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

Jeremy Renner, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy will also appear on the HGTV show.