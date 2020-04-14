U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published now U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline The U.S. census bureau has asked to extend the date to get the data for the census due to COVID-19. 0

U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline BUREAU IS ASKING LAWMAKERS TO DELAY WHEN CERTAIN INFORMATION IS RELEASED FROM ITS 20-20 HEAD COUNT. THE BUREAU WANTS THE STATE POPULATION COUNTS TO BE RELEASED IN APRIL 20-21 INSTEAD OF THE END OF THIS YEAR. THOSE NUMBERS ARE USED IN DETERMINING CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS. CONGRESS STILL NEEDS TO APPROVE ANY CHANGES. LAST MONTH-- THE CENSUS BUREAU CHANGED ITS DEADLINE FROM JULY TO AUGUST.





