Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline

U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline

U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline

The U.S. census bureau has asked to extend the date to get the data for the census due to COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. census bureau asks to extend data deadline

BUREAU IS ASKING LAWMAKERS TODELAY WHEN CERTAIN INFORMATIONIS RELEASED FROM ITS 20-20 HEADCOUNT.THE BUREAU WANTS THE STATEPOPULATION COUNTS TO BERELEASED IN APRIL 20-21 INSTEADOF THE END OF THIS YEAR.THOSE NUMBERS ARE USED INDETERMINING CONGRESSIONALDISTRICTS.CONGRESS STILL NEEDS TO APPROVEANY CHANGES.LAST MONTH-- THE CENSUS BUREAUCHANGED ITS DEADLINE FROM JULYTO AUGUST.IN TODAY'S EDITION OF - WE'RE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BorderReportcom

Border Report RT @SandraESanchez: .@RepFilemonVela wants more info on @USCensusBureau request of @Congressdotgov to extend #Census2020 filing deadline. M… 13 hours ago

SandraESanchez

Sandra Sanchez .@RepFilemonVela wants more info on @USCensusBureau request of @Congressdotgov to extend #Census2020 filing deadlin… https://t.co/MEAcLtMml0 13 hours ago

NLGA

NLGA 2/2 *CENSUS* from Census: The Census Bureau asks Congress to extend the window for field data collection & self-r… https://t.co/QYBa5XYkNC 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.