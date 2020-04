Speaking to Sky News Australia, Pell opened up over the ordeal.

He says he believes that he was used as a "scapegoat" for the Roman Catholic Church's many abuse scandals, and that it was ironic given his involvement in a 1990s relief fund for abuse victims. "But one consolation for me of course, as a Christian, for no Christian is any earthly tribunal the last tribunal," he said.

He also stated that although he didn't fully support all of Pope Francis' policies, that he was grateful for the pontiff's support.

Pell served 13 months of a six-year sentence for convictions by a jury on five charges of sexual assault on two choirboys in the 1990s.