Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 23abc News at 6 a.m. - April 14, 2020

23abc News at 6 a.m. - April 14, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 31:51s - Published
23abc News at 6 a.m. - April 14, 2020

23abc News at 6 a.m. - April 14, 2020

We take a look at the crimes that have been on the rise since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

KCSO and CHP celebrate Public Safety Dispatchers week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | April 14, 7am - Video https://t.co/uYxN0bcJIl #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/1zis5PZwiY 24 minutes ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | April 13, 11pm - Video https://t.co/CEYF26N9Q5 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/QT2JDxDmQx 8 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for April 13, 2020 - Video https://t.co/zcevUgACV6 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/aKhm5yqk59 10 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for April 13, 2020 - Video https://t.co/hO3L4URoMU #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/zhJjvBKSXf 10 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | April 13, 7pm - Video https://t.co/ltD2xidBGt #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/2jQEmfStZh 12 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | April 13, 4pm - Video https://t.co/wVkYpeEnnZ #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/QzjhlYSXiz 14 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | April 13, 7am - Video https://t.co/IKwL0PDdFI #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/RG4UwAk3g2 23 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | April 13, 7am - Video https://t.co/lpNx1r9EZB #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/Eq8dbjg9Ow 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.