Blac Chyna Shamed for Charging Fans $950 for FaceTime Calls Chyna faced backlash after she announced that she'd be charging $950 for FaceTime calls and $250 for Instagram follows on her Lashed Cosmetics website.

Her FaceTime listing also offered four interest-free payments of $237.50 via QUADPAY as an alternative to paying the amount upon purchase.

"Praying for anyone who would pay $950 to sit on FaceTime with @BLACCHYNA," one Twitter user wrote.

Why someone would pay to FaceTime with @BLACCHYNA is beyond me..

Just FaceTime a rock and you’ll save a Grand and it’ll be waaay funner," another user joked.

Despite the backlash, the beauty entrepreneur continues to advertise her follow back listing on her Instagram Story.

