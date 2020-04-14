Global  

Lockdown: 6 Japanese foreigners to return home from India via special flight

Japanese nationals in India to return home amid lockdown as authorities arrange for their departure.

At least six Japanese foreigners in India will leave for Japan from Bangalore.

The foreigners will be taken from Vishakhapatnam to Bangalore via special flight.

The government of India approved their departure.

