Ryan Jay Reviews the Most Iconic Women from Movies

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:46s - Published
There’s something so empowering about a strong female lead in a movie.

They’re inspiring to watch and can make a movie so much more memorable!

That’s why film critic Ryan Jay is joining us with his picks for the most iconic actresses in classic films: Big Business / Buena Vista Pictures Nuts / Warner Bros.

The Witches of Eastwick / Warner Bros.

Evita / Buena Vista Pictures Straight Talk / Buena Vista Picture For full reviews and opportunities to see the newest movies before anyone else (for FREE!), visit his website at RyanJayReviews.com.

While his movie club may be temporarily suspended due to the given circumstances, you can still participate in Ryan Jay’s Virtual Movie Club and submit your favorite romantic films on the “Movie Club” tab on his website.

He’ll read some of the responses on Friday!

