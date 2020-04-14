Global  

Dow Analyst Moves: XOM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Exxon Mobil is the #29 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, XOM claims the #481 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Exxon Mobil is lower by about 38.6%.




