The SECRET To Leicester's Premier League Success... (INSIDE STORY)

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 22:16s - Published
Welcome to our brand new series, One of Our Own, where we explore what it’s like to be a homegrown player.

We do this by documenting three things: the city, the club and the player’s journey to prominence.

In the cash rich land of Premier League football, homegrown players have proved a rare commodity - but there’s been a renaissance in recent years - as big clubs look to curb spending habits.

Could this signify a new era for homegrown talent in England’s top flight?

Only time will tell... In this episode, we talk to Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City Football Club, former youth product Matt Robinson AKA Grime artist Kamakaze - as well as a collection of prominent fans.

The club is in the process of beating out the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham to Champions League football.

The engine room to this success?

The perfect blend of youth and experience.

