Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alabama governor says stay at home initiative and social distancing is working

Alabama governor says stay at home initiative and social distancing is working

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Alabama governor says stay at home initiative and social distancing is working

Alabama governor says stay at home initiative and social distancing is working

Gov.

Kay Ivey says social distancing and people staying home is working in combatting the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Alabama governor says stay at home initiative and social distancing is working

Governor kay ivey addressed the state within the past hour concerning the coronavirus.

She said people staying at home and doing social distancing is working.

We are doing."

"and i cannot overemphasize enough the importance.

In fact, it is imperative that we keep doing what we are doing."

Ivey is also looking ahead to when the state can reopen its economy and will have a group go through what she described as good ideas already coming in on how to do that.

Meanwhile,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

earthcritter

Earth Critter - dogmonkeyfish March 27 - Alabama Governor says "we are not California", avoids shutdown April 4 - Alabama Governor issues stay-at… https://t.co/DCa5edFc3B 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.