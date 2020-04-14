Alabama governor says stay at home initiative and social distancing is working

Governor kay ivey addressed the state within the past hour concerning the coronavirus.

She said people staying at home and doing social distancing is working.

We are doing."

"and i cannot overemphasize enough the importance.

In fact, it is imperative that we keep doing what we are doing."

Ivey is also looking ahead to when the state can reopen its economy and will have a group go through what she described as good ideas already coming in on how to do that.

Meanwhile,