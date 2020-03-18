Madison Co Commission Chairman Dale Strong

And restaurants are still limited to take-out, curbside and delivery service only.

The safer at home order is set to expire on may 15th.

A decaying line of showers and storms will impact north alabama through sunrise but will slowly break apart as folks head out the door.

There will likely be break from the rain in the late morning hours before a second round of storms closer to the early afternoon today.

If we destabilize enough by early afternoon isolated strong to severe storms could develop mainly east of i-65.

The greatest threat today is for areas closer to sand mountain.

The severe threat will end around 4 pm as the cold front moves into georgia.

Expect cooler weather thursday with highs in the 80s by this weekend.

This morning, we're hearing from more officials as we break down governor ivey's new "safer at home" order that will take effect tomorrow at 5pm.

How will this impact you?

And what are the big takeaways.

Joining us now via zoom is madison council commission chairman dale strong.

- let's start on the county government side.

What are some of the changes we will see moving forward?

Lets take this a chunk at a time starting with retail businesses which have to allow 50- percent occupancy rate.

I have seen stores thag had security before this still closed: entertainment venues how do you now encourage but not order people to stay home as this plan calls for?

Will you have enough time to move forward and help implement this?

"drive-in" gatherings are allowed if people stay in their cars with people from their own households.

Educational institutions, including schools and universities, are still closed for in-person instruction, excluding daytime "special activities programs," the state says.

As hospitals are now allowed to conduct elective medical procedures, the hospitals seem to think they are postured correctly to handle this - even if there is an anticipated spike in cases?

Is the message still much the same?

Keep following social distancing and sanitizing protocols?

Madison council commission chairman dale strong.