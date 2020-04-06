Madison County Commission extends state of local emergency to May 1

Happening today.

In about an hour -- we will hear from leaders in madison county on their efforts to contain the coronavirus.

This morning the madison county commission extended their state of emergency declaration through may 1st.

Waay31s sierra phillips watched the virtual meeting and is live at the madison county courthouse with what's next for the county

Normally, the commission would meet here at the courthouse but today they met through video-conference on their laptops and phones.

During the special called meeting, the commission voted to extend their state of emergency declaration so the commission chairman can continue to make quick decisions without the commission's approval during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commission chairman dale strong said he knows of at least 5 coronavirus patients who have recovered and been released from huntsville hospital.

They're also working to make sure the hospital has the vital equipment they need.

They're also preparing for what happens after the pandemic is over by ordering masks and thermometers for employees to use when their offices open back up.

"we have found a vendor for masks trying to get things prepared for whenever we do reopen the county like everyone in this calls wants to do we will be prepared."

Chairman strong added they want to make sure they're reporting the number of recovered coronavirus patients in their daily news conferences.

