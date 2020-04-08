Global  

State Of Emergency Declared

State Of Emergency Declared
Florence State of Emergency
State Of Emergency Declared

Morning we have live team coverage.

Waay 31's rodenya ross is live in huntsville with what the madison county officials are doing after two courthouse employees test positive for coronavirus but first we'll start with waay 31's sierra phillips.

The city of florence is the latest to declare a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

Sierra -- we understand council members took extra precautions during that meeting?

They did-- as some city councils are having virtual meetings and staying home like i am this morning.... i want you to take a look at how the florence city council decided to meet.

They stayed six feet apart and even wore masks during the meeting.

They took their precautions a step further-- by declaring a state of emergency.

It means mayor steve holt can now make quick decisions without the council's approval .

Mayor holt says it also opens to the door to financial help for the city.

Holt- this will now authorize us to apply for funding through the stafford act or the care act or maybe even the federal stimilus funds that might be coming down and that's the purprose for us doing it now we think the timing is right.

Florence is just the latest in a string of cities and counties in our area doing the same thing.

The dekalb county commission also voted to extend its local state of emergency through april 30.

Reporting live in madison county sierra phillips waay31 news.




