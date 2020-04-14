Facebook launches Quiet Mode

Facebook is introducing a new Quiet Mode.

The social media platform announced on Thursday it is releasing a new feature called Quiet Mode, which temporarily mutes all notifications and allows users to take a break from the app without receiving alerts.

The new tool comes as Facebook is trying to tackle the potential drawbacks of social media, especially as people are spending more time on the site amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To access Quiet Mode, users must go into their settings menu on Facebook and click an option titled Your Time on Facebook.

From there, users can opt to Manage their time, where they will be able to schedule Quiet Mode for a certain amount of time or use it immediately.

The new update comes as Facebook has also been testing other features to help limit the downsides of social media, including a new way to hide how many likes a post receives on both Facebook and Instagram.